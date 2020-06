Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,403 SqFt house in Sunset Park Santa Monica. Light and bright, this house has so much to offer. Property features include Living Room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, and a small den. There is a huge deck in the back with a large yard beyond that. Enjoy life close to the beach with beach weather all year round. Pet-friendly and electric car charger ready.