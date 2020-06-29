245 25TH Street

Amenities

Beautiful one-story traditional home in the heart of Santa Monica. Light and bright with great indoor/outdoor flow. Property features a large Cook's kitchen with breakfast area, formal dining room, den, sunroom, living room and spacious backyard with built-in BBQ. The master bedroom has a large cedar-lined walk-in closet as well as an updated master bath with a stand-alone shower and tub. Located on beautiful tree-lined street moments from the prestigious Montana Avenue shops and eateries. Within the Franklin School District.