All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 245 25TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
245 25TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

245 25TH Street

245 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

245 25th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful one-story traditional home in the heart of Santa Monica. Light and bright with great indoor/outdoor flow. Property features a large Cook's kitchen with breakfast area, formal dining room, den, sunroom, living room and spacious backyard with built-in BBQ. The master bedroom has a large cedar-lined walk-in closet as well as an updated master bath with a stand-alone shower and tub. Located on beautiful tree-lined street moments from the prestigious Montana Avenue shops and eateries. Within the Franklin School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 25TH Street have any available units?
245 25TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 245 25TH Street have?
Some of 245 25TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 25TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 25TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 25TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 25TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 245 25TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 245 25TH Street offers parking.
Does 245 25TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 25TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 25TH Street have a pool?
No, 245 25TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 25TH Street have accessible units?
No, 245 25TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 25TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 25TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 25TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 25TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles