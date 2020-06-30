All apartments in Santa Monica
2444 4TH Street

2444 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2444 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LIVE, WORK, PLAY A gorgeous home with a stunning ocean view with a garden balcony. This is your opportunity to claim your slice of heaven in the heart of Santa Monica. Wake up to stunning views and have your morning coffee watching the sun shimmer on the morning tides. Location, location, location with views. Just north of Ocean park walking distance to the beach, the Promenade and Hotchkiss Park. This newly remodeled open concept home with stainless steel appliances and tons of custom closet space boasts a walkability score of 87 and has you in the center of everything yet nestled just far away to provide you with solitude and tranquility while enjoying your breathtaking views. THIS is living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 4TH Street have any available units?
2444 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 2444 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2444 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2444 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2444 4TH Street offer parking?
No, 2444 4TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2444 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 4TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 2444 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2444 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2444 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2444 4TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 4TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 4TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

