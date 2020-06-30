2444 4TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

LIVE, WORK, PLAY A gorgeous home with a stunning ocean view with a garden balcony. This is your opportunity to claim your slice of heaven in the heart of Santa Monica. Wake up to stunning views and have your morning coffee watching the sun shimmer on the morning tides. Location, location, location with views. Just north of Ocean park walking distance to the beach, the Promenade and Hotchkiss Park. This newly remodeled open concept home with stainless steel appliances and tons of custom closet space boasts a walkability score of 87 and has you in the center of everything yet nestled just far away to provide you with solitude and tranquility while enjoying your breathtaking views. THIS is living.