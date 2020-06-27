2427 CENTINELA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Renovated top floor breezy Santa Monica condo! New kitchen with quartz counter tops, sleek back splash, new stainless appliances, grey tile floor. Fully updated bathroom with stylish grey hex floors, standing shower with glass door, contemporary vanity and fixtures. Great floor plan with well-sized serene bedroom with a view of the lovely courtyard and ceiling fan. Hardwood floors throughout. Patio off of the kitchen. The outdoor courtyard has lush landscaped lawn and mature trees. One assigned car parking. Close to freeways., restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, colleges. Convenient to UCLA. Only miles from Santa Monica Beach. Unit is Unfurnished (photos show with previous furniture).