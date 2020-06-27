All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM

2427 CENTINELA Avenue

2427 Centinela Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Centinela Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Renovated top floor breezy Santa Monica condo! New kitchen with quartz counter tops, sleek back splash, new stainless appliances, grey tile floor. Fully updated bathroom with stylish grey hex floors, standing shower with glass door, contemporary vanity and fixtures. Great floor plan with well-sized serene bedroom with a view of the lovely courtyard and ceiling fan. Hardwood floors throughout. Patio off of the kitchen. The outdoor courtyard has lush landscaped lawn and mature trees. One assigned car parking. Close to freeways., restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, colleges. Convenient to UCLA. Only miles from Santa Monica Beach. Unit is Unfurnished (photos show with previous furniture).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 CENTINELA Avenue have any available units?
2427 CENTINELA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2427 CENTINELA Avenue have?
Some of 2427 CENTINELA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 CENTINELA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2427 CENTINELA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 CENTINELA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2427 CENTINELA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2427 CENTINELA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2427 CENTINELA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2427 CENTINELA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 CENTINELA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 CENTINELA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2427 CENTINELA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2427 CENTINELA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2427 CENTINELA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 CENTINELA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 CENTINELA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2427 CENTINELA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2427 CENTINELA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
