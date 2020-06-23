242 25TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly rebuilt Contemporary Cape Cod style home. Main house taken to studs and rebuilt, ready for occupancy in May/June 2019. Rare offering; a single level 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths plus detached~Guest House with full bath~and fireplace. Formal dining room, Master suite with steam shower and heated floor, light oak~wood flooring and beautiful tile; amazing~huge~open kitchen concept with skylight and island with built-in seating, two sub-zero refrigerators;~Wolf appliances;~3 fireplaces in the main house. Additional amenities include high ceilings throughout, sound system, security system, top of the line lighting and fixtures, laundry room with appliances, flat screen TV's and more! Minutes to Brentwood Country Mart and Montana shops and restaurants.