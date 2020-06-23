All apartments in Santa Monica
242 25TH Street
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:49 PM

242 25TH Street

242 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

242 25th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly rebuilt Contemporary Cape Cod style home. Main house taken to studs and rebuilt, ready for occupancy in May/June 2019. Rare offering; a single level 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths plus detached~Guest House with full bath~and fireplace. Formal dining room, Master suite with steam shower and heated floor, light oak~wood flooring and beautiful tile; amazing~huge~open kitchen concept with skylight and island with built-in seating, two sub-zero refrigerators;~Wolf appliances;~3 fireplaces in the main house. Additional amenities include high ceilings throughout, sound system, security system, top of the line lighting and fixtures, laundry room with appliances, flat screen TV's and more! Minutes to Brentwood Country Mart and Montana shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 25TH Street have any available units?
242 25TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 242 25TH Street have?
Some of 242 25TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 25TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
242 25TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 25TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 242 25TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 242 25TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 242 25TH Street does offer parking.
Does 242 25TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 25TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 25TH Street have a pool?
No, 242 25TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 242 25TH Street have accessible units?
No, 242 25TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 242 25TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 25TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 25TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 25TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
