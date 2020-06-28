2345 27TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning, contemporary home with huge guesthouse NOW INCLUDED. This fully furnished home features 5bd + 5.5ba, including the 500sqft studio guesthouse with full kitchen & bath + walk-in closet. Perfectly located in the heart of Sunset Park's Grant Elementary Santa Monica School District, minutes from Trader Joe's and other supermarkets, great restaurants and parks, the beach, and SMC. A rare jewel in SM, with 3 CAR garage and guesthouse. Built less than 5 years ago with attention to every detail, this bright and airy home features a modern, open floor plan, expansive master suite with balcony, beautifully landscaped outdoor space with drought tolerant synthetic turf, and rooftop deck for those sunset views. This custom home is equipped w/ large sliding glass pocket doors to enhance the indoor/outdoor living experience, an outdoor BBQ, chef's kitchen with Miele stainless steel appliances, and smart home technology to control your thermostat, garage doors, security system, and music.