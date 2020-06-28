All apartments in Santa Monica
2345 27TH Street
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:49 PM

2345 27TH Street

2345 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2345 27th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning, contemporary home with huge guesthouse NOW INCLUDED. This fully furnished home features 5bd + 5.5ba, including the 500sqft studio guesthouse with full kitchen & bath + walk-in closet. Perfectly located in the heart of Sunset Park's Grant Elementary Santa Monica School District, minutes from Trader Joe's and other supermarkets, great restaurants and parks, the beach, and SMC. A rare jewel in SM, with 3 CAR garage and guesthouse. Built less than 5 years ago with attention to every detail, this bright and airy home features a modern, open floor plan, expansive master suite with balcony, beautifully landscaped outdoor space with drought tolerant synthetic turf, and rooftop deck for those sunset views. This custom home is equipped w/ large sliding glass pocket doors to enhance the indoor/outdoor living experience, an outdoor BBQ, chef's kitchen with Miele stainless steel appliances, and smart home technology to control your thermostat, garage doors, security system, and music.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 27TH Street have any available units?
2345 27TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2345 27TH Street have?
Some of 2345 27TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 27TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2345 27TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 27TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2345 27TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2345 27TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2345 27TH Street offers parking.
Does 2345 27TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2345 27TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 27TH Street have a pool?
No, 2345 27TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2345 27TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2345 27TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 27TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2345 27TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2345 27TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2345 27TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
