234 MARGUERITA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Single-level 4 bedroom + 3.5 bath furnished home with flexible lease terms. Prime location West of 7th- just moments to Ocean Avenue! Private with controlled access to front door. 3,408 sq. ft. of interior space with charming brick entry, hardwood floors, newer carpet, recently painted, high ceilings, fireplaces, bar and a 3- car attached garage. Living room, family room and master open to lovely backyard. Kitchen with casual dining space and formal dining room. Expansive, sunny and grassy backyard with pool and green house. Close to Montana Ave and the beach. Roosevelt School District. Max lease term of 6 months preferred.