All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 234 MARGUERITA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
234 MARGUERITA Avenue
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

234 MARGUERITA Avenue

234 Marguerita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

234 Marguerita Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single-level 4 bedroom + 3.5 bath furnished home with flexible lease terms. Prime location West of 7th- just moments to Ocean Avenue! Private with controlled access to front door. 3,408 sq. ft. of interior space with charming brick entry, hardwood floors, newer carpet, recently painted, high ceilings, fireplaces, bar and a 3- car attached garage. Living room, family room and master open to lovely backyard. Kitchen with casual dining space and formal dining room. Expansive, sunny and grassy backyard with pool and green house. Close to Montana Ave and the beach. Roosevelt School District. Max lease term of 6 months preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 MARGUERITA Avenue have any available units?
234 MARGUERITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 234 MARGUERITA Avenue have?
Some of 234 MARGUERITA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 MARGUERITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
234 MARGUERITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 MARGUERITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 234 MARGUERITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 234 MARGUERITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 234 MARGUERITA Avenue offers parking.
Does 234 MARGUERITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 MARGUERITA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 MARGUERITA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 234 MARGUERITA Avenue has a pool.
Does 234 MARGUERITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 234 MARGUERITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 234 MARGUERITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 MARGUERITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 MARGUERITA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 MARGUERITA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles