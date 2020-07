Amenities

Fully remodeled single family house on gorgeous tree lined street north of Montana. This stunning home has 2 bedrooms and a den in the main house, and guest house with kitchenette and bathroom. The entire house and guest house has been completely remodeled with designer finishes- for the most sophisticated clients. Beautiful pool and spa in picturesque setting. Located in the highly sought Franklin Elementary school district.