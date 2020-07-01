2133 21ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Adorable Spanish house in prime Sunset Park location. Situated on a lush, tree lined street this home has a charming fireplace in the living room, hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen with beautiful, pristine vintage cabinets, formal dining room and a private backyard filled with prolific fruit trees and a patio that's wonderful for al fresco dining. Laundry on site and w & d included. Walking distance to Whole Foods 365 Market and all that Ocean Park Bl. has to offer. Garage not included. Driveway parking for two cars and permit parking on the street means you'll never struggle to find a spot. Guest house in back not included in rental.