Santa Monica, CA
2133 21ST Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2133 21ST Street

2133 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2133 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Adorable Spanish house in prime Sunset Park location. Situated on a lush, tree lined street this home has a charming fireplace in the living room, hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen with beautiful, pristine vintage cabinets, formal dining room and a private backyard filled with prolific fruit trees and a patio that's wonderful for al fresco dining. Laundry on site and w & d included. Walking distance to Whole Foods 365 Market and all that Ocean Park Bl. has to offer. Garage not included. Driveway parking for two cars and permit parking on the street means you'll never struggle to find a spot. Guest house in back not included in rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 21ST Street have any available units?
2133 21ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2133 21ST Street have?
Some of 2133 21ST Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 21ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
2133 21ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 21ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 2133 21ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2133 21ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 2133 21ST Street offers parking.
Does 2133 21ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 21ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 21ST Street have a pool?
No, 2133 21ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 2133 21ST Street have accessible units?
No, 2133 21ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 21ST Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2133 21ST Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2133 21ST Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2133 21ST Street does not have units with air conditioning.

