Santa Monica, CA
212 Marine Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

212 Marine Street

212 Marine Street · No Longer Available
Santa Monica
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

212 Marine Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location! Prime Silicone Beach! Enjoy the live/work space at The Sailhouse Lofts where New York sophistication meets the Santa Monica Beach lifestyle. This private top floor, corner unit is located at the corner of Main & Marine, just a few steps from Venice, the beach, fine dining & endless shopping. Designer features include an open loft floor plan with abundant light, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, Corian counters, epoxy-coated concrete floors, balcony overlooking Main, two side-by-side parking spaces, storage, central heat & AC. This loft can be set up as an office, or used as a one or two bedroom living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Marine Street have any available units?
212 Marine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 212 Marine Street have?
Some of 212 Marine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Marine Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 Marine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Marine Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 Marine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 212 Marine Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 Marine Street offers parking.
Does 212 Marine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Marine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Marine Street have a pool?
No, 212 Marine Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 Marine Street have accessible units?
No, 212 Marine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Marine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Marine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Marine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 Marine Street has units with air conditioning.
