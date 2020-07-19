2115 3RD Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking guest parking

Wonderful spacious home like unit in popular Sea View Collection. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample counter space great for any one who likes to cook. Great living room with hardwood floors and an inviting fireplace. The large master features a built out walk in closet and newly updated en-suite bath with dual sinks and separate shower and tub. The second bedroom is also a good size and has en-suite bath. Unit includes a den that can be used as third bedroom or great home office. Floor to ceiling glass windows and doors throughout the kitchen, living room and den open to a massive private wrap around patio ideal for entertaining. Exceptional location near Main Street, beach, and the best that Santa Monica has to offer. Side by side parking, several guest parking spots, and large designated storage area round out this great unit.