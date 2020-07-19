All apartments in Santa Monica
2115 3RD Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2115 3RD Street

2115 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2115 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
guest parking
Wonderful spacious home like unit in popular Sea View Collection. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample counter space great for any one who likes to cook. Great living room with hardwood floors and an inviting fireplace. The large master features a built out walk in closet and newly updated en-suite bath with dual sinks and separate shower and tub. The second bedroom is also a good size and has en-suite bath. Unit includes a den that can be used as third bedroom or great home office. Floor to ceiling glass windows and doors throughout the kitchen, living room and den open to a massive private wrap around patio ideal for entertaining. Exceptional location near Main Street, beach, and the best that Santa Monica has to offer. Side by side parking, several guest parking spots, and large designated storage area round out this great unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 3RD Street have any available units?
2115 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2115 3RD Street have?
Some of 2115 3RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
2115 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 2115 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2115 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 2115 3RD Street offers parking.
Does 2115 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 3RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 2115 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 2115 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 2115 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 3RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 3RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
