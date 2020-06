Amenities

pool hot tub courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

This condo is just a few short blocks from the beach and the meandering Ocean Front Walk. Neighborhood favorites include supping coffee at The Dogtown Coffee, exploring the 3rd Street Promenade, and shopping on Main Street. Metro stations are also close by, if youre in the mood for adventuring to other parts pf town. Onsite amenities include a lovely courtyard, sizable pool, spa, and tranquil outdoor spaces.