2032 Delaware

2032 Delaware Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Delaware Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

all utils included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Private Furnished 1 bed 1 bath apartment

With a marquee address like this you cant find a better housing near SMC. We elevate our furnished apartments in Santa Monica to another level by having everything set up. From your Wi-Fi- connected to your Stream Box up and ready to go, we are deeply attuned to the needs of our tenants. This 1B/1B is within is within walking distance of grocery stores, restaurants and parks. Immediate gratification upon your arrival.

-Amenities

-Fully furnished
-All utilities included
-Wifi
-TV
-StreamBox

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

