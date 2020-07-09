2032 Delaware

Amenities

Private Furnished 1 bed 1 bath apartment



With a marquee address like this you cant find a better housing near SMC. We elevate our furnished apartments in Santa Monica to another level by having everything set up. From your Wi-Fi- connected to your Stream Box up and ready to go, we are deeply attuned to the needs of our tenants. This 1B/1B is within is within walking distance of grocery stores, restaurants and parks. Immediate gratification upon your arrival.



-Amenities



-Fully furnished

-All utilities included

-Wifi

-TV

-StreamBox