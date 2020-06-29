2025 4th Street #206A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bike storage hot tub

Prime Santa Monica Unfurnished/Furnished 1bed/1bath! Walk to beach, pier, promenade - Available Furnished or Unfurnished



Unbelievable location! Blocks from the beach, Santa Monica Pier and the Promenade. Walk to Santa Monica Courthouse and RAND. Walk to Main Street's trendy restaurants, cafes, and shops.



Mediterranean building with pool and sea breezes. Gorgeous use of tile and Spanish architecture throughout the unit.



Charming common area including a heated pool and hot tub.



Price includes assigned gated parking, bike storage, laundry room, roof deck, spacious balcony!



This amazing unit also offers:



**Built-in microwave--Refrigerator included

**Unit very well maintained-

**Water, Trash and HOA included in lease price

**All furnishings in photos included in lease price

**Pets may be considered



This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Michelle Meriaux at 818.451.6333 or contact me via email at REMichelleSells@aol.com. BRE# 01800230



Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE1897672)