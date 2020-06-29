All apartments in Santa Monica
2025 4th Street #206A
2025 4th Street #206A

2025 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2025 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
Prime Santa Monica Unfurnished/Furnished 1bed/1bath! Walk to beach, pier, promenade - Available Furnished or Unfurnished

Unbelievable location! Blocks from the beach, Santa Monica Pier and the Promenade. Walk to Santa Monica Courthouse and RAND. Walk to Main Street's trendy restaurants, cafes, and shops.

Mediterranean building with pool and sea breezes. Gorgeous use of tile and Spanish architecture throughout the unit.

Charming common area including a heated pool and hot tub.

Price includes assigned gated parking, bike storage, laundry room, roof deck, spacious balcony!

This amazing unit also offers:

**Built-in microwave--Refrigerator included
**Unit very well maintained-
**Water, Trash and HOA included in lease price
**All furnishings in photos included in lease price
**Pets may be considered

This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Michelle Meriaux at 818.451.6333 or contact me via email at REMichelleSells@aol.com. BRE# 01800230

Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE1897672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 4th Street #206A have any available units?
2025 4th Street #206A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2025 4th Street #206A have?
Some of 2025 4th Street #206A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 4th Street #206A currently offering any rent specials?
2025 4th Street #206A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 4th Street #206A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 4th Street #206A is pet friendly.
Does 2025 4th Street #206A offer parking?
Yes, 2025 4th Street #206A offers parking.
Does 2025 4th Street #206A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 4th Street #206A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 4th Street #206A have a pool?
Yes, 2025 4th Street #206A has a pool.
Does 2025 4th Street #206A have accessible units?
No, 2025 4th Street #206A does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 4th Street #206A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 4th Street #206A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 4th Street #206A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 4th Street #206A does not have units with air conditioning.
