1846 9th Street Unit 4
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1846 9th Street Unit 4

1846 9th St · No Longer Available
Location

1846 9th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Check out this cozy, fully furnished turnkey studio rental with 1-bathroom on the friendly Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica!

The lovely interior has hardwood and tile floor, comfortable furniture, and a fireplace. The bright kitchen is equipped with ample storage in the white cabinets, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo, vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror, and a functional toilet. Coin-operated washer and dryer are available along with electric heating.

It also comes with 2 permitted on-street parking - permit only used in the evening which the owner will provide. Sorry, pets are not encouraged and smoking is not allowed.

The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, cleaning, and Fiber Internet. The unit has beach equipment. The owner doesn't want any signs to be installed.

The propertys Walk Score is 77/100. Errands can be done on foot and do not require a car.

Nearby Parks: Schader Park, Broadway Park, Virginia Avenue Park, and Stewart Street Park.

Bus lines:
16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.0 mile
43 26th Street - 0.0 mile
5 Olympic Blvd - 0.2 mile
42 SMC- 17th St Station Montana - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.3 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5350584)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 9th Street Unit 4 have any available units?
1846 9th Street Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1846 9th Street Unit 4 have?
Some of 1846 9th Street Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 9th Street Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1846 9th Street Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 9th Street Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1846 9th Street Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1846 9th Street Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 1846 9th Street Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1846 9th Street Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1846 9th Street Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 9th Street Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1846 9th Street Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1846 9th Street Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1846 9th Street Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 9th Street Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1846 9th Street Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1846 9th Street Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1846 9th Street Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
