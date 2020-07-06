1846 9th Street Unit 4

Amenities

Check out this cozy, fully furnished turnkey studio rental with 1-bathroom on the friendly Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica!



The lovely interior has hardwood and tile floor, comfortable furniture, and a fireplace. The bright kitchen is equipped with ample storage in the white cabinets, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo, vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror, and a functional toilet. Coin-operated washer and dryer are available along with electric heating.



It also comes with 2 permitted on-street parking - permit only used in the evening which the owner will provide. Sorry, pets are not encouraged and smoking is not allowed.



The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, cleaning, and Fiber Internet. The unit has beach equipment. The owner doesn't want any signs to be installed.



The propertys Walk Score is 77/100. Errands can be done on foot and do not require a car.



Nearby Parks: Schader Park, Broadway Park, Virginia Avenue Park, and Stewart Street Park.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



No Pets Allowed



