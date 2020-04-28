1824 20th St Apt E

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of Santa Monica on 20th Street. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with peninsula dining area. New distressed wood flooring throughout the living area and the bedrooms. New tile in the kitchen and the bathroom. Custom closets in both bedrooms. Updated bathroom with new vanity and spa bathtub. Close proximity to 10 and 405 freeways and next to the new Whole foods 365, Saturday farmers market Virginia Park and Bergamont Light Rail Station. Unit is ready for rent!