All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1824 20th St Apt E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1824 20th St Apt E
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:12 AM

1824 20th St Apt E

1824 20th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1824 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of Santa Monica on 20th Street. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with peninsula dining area. New distressed wood flooring throughout the living area and the bedrooms. New tile in the kitchen and the bathroom. Custom closets in both bedrooms. Updated bathroom with new vanity and spa bathtub. Close proximity to 10 and 405 freeways and next to the new Whole foods 365, Saturday farmers market Virginia Park and Bergamont Light Rail Station. Unit is ready for rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 20th St Apt E have any available units?
1824 20th St Apt E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1824 20th St Apt E have?
Some of 1824 20th St Apt E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 20th St Apt E currently offering any rent specials?
1824 20th St Apt E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 20th St Apt E pet-friendly?
No, 1824 20th St Apt E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1824 20th St Apt E offer parking?
No, 1824 20th St Apt E does not offer parking.
Does 1824 20th St Apt E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 20th St Apt E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 20th St Apt E have a pool?
No, 1824 20th St Apt E does not have a pool.
Does 1824 20th St Apt E have accessible units?
No, 1824 20th St Apt E does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 20th St Apt E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 20th St Apt E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 20th St Apt E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1824 20th St Apt E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles