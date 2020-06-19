All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1808 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1808 10th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1808 10th Street

1808 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1808 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Prime location for the Santa Monica studio unit and close to all! Unit has just been recently painted and new carpet installed. Priced for immediate occupancy. Email Tom for more details ctomsell@gmail.com or visit www.tomhernandez.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 10th Street have any available units?
1808 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 1808 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1808 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1808 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1808 10th Street offer parking?
No, 1808 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1808 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1808 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1808 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1808 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles