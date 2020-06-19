1808 10th Street

Prime location for the Santa Monica studio unit and close to all! Unit has just been recently painted and new carpet installed. Priced for immediate occupancy. Email Tom for more details ctomsell@gmail.com or visit www.tomhernandez.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
