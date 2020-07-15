All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
1805 7TH Street
1805 7TH Street

1805 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1805 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy Santa Monica living in this freshly updated and bright 1 bed/1 bath residence, just seven blocks from the beach. Newer laminate wood flooring throughout the apartment. The beautifully appointed kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, counter space and a good-sized dining area. The unit features a spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and window air conditioning for the warmer months. The separate bathroom has been extensively updated including newer tile, bathtub, and vanity. Easy access to the freeway, Main Street and Santa Monica amenities. Parking space and community laundry are located in the back of the building. Don't miss this hidden jewel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 7TH Street have any available units?
1805 7TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1805 7TH Street have?
Some of 1805 7TH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 7TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 7TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 7TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1805 7TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1805 7TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1805 7TH Street offers parking.
Does 1805 7TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 7TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 7TH Street have a pool?
No, 1805 7TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1805 7TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1805 7TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 7TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 7TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 7TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1805 7TH Street has units with air conditioning.
