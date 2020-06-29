1803 16TH Street

Amenities

Rare 2018 Construction Townhouse with designer quality finishes throughout. Enjoy this Bright & Modern Million Dollar+ townhome with high ceilings and entertainer's open floorplan & patios to bring in the natural light. Gourmet kitchen with high-end Bertazzoni Chef's range and appliances, quartzite counter tops, full glass tile back splash, and large center island with waterfall sides. Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom plus the main level guest bath. Or use the 3rd level as an office loft. Private 2 car direct-access attached garage. In unit laundry. Close to downtown Santa Monica, the Beach, the Expo line, and everything else great that Santa Monica has to offer.