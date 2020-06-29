All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 17 2020 at 12:58 AM

1803 16TH Street

1803 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1803 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare 2018 Construction Townhouse with designer quality finishes throughout. Enjoy this Bright & Modern Million Dollar+ townhome with high ceilings and entertainer's open floorplan & patios to bring in the natural light. Gourmet kitchen with high-end Bertazzoni Chef's range and appliances, quartzite counter tops, full glass tile back splash, and large center island with waterfall sides. Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom plus the main level guest bath. Or use the 3rd level as an office loft. Private 2 car direct-access attached garage. In unit laundry. Close to downtown Santa Monica, the Beach, the Expo line, and everything else great that Santa Monica has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 16TH Street have any available units?
1803 16TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1803 16TH Street have?
Some of 1803 16TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 16TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1803 16TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 16TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1803 16TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1803 16TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1803 16TH Street offers parking.
Does 1803 16TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 16TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 16TH Street have a pool?
No, 1803 16TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1803 16TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1803 16TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 16TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 16TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 16TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 16TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

