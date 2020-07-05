1801 Michigan Avenue A

Amenities

Hidden Gem less then two miles from the Santa Monica Pier. Beautifully renovated 1000 sq. ft. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom near Santa Monica College and UCLA. 1.) Newly renovated 2.) Gorgeous new floors 3.) Recessed lighting throughout and plenty of natural light throughout. 4.) Energy efficient Air Conditioning System. 5.) New kitchen/ Corian counter tops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave. 6.) New washer/dryer 7.) Walking distance to 3rd St Promenade and restaurants/boutiques on Montana Ave. 8.) Water, Sewer, Trash paid. 9.) Tenant(s) will need to get their own gas and electric. 10.) Small pets with pet insurance is fine.



*This is a non-smoking unit.*

