Santa Monica, CA
1801 Michigan Avenue A
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

1801 Michigan Avenue A

1801 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Complete remodel Santa Monica - Property Id: 78412

Hidden Gem less then two miles from the Santa Monica Pier. Beautifully renovated 1000 sq. ft. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom near Santa Monica College and UCLA. 1.) Newly renovated 2.) Gorgeous new floors 3.) Recessed lighting throughout and plenty of natural light throughout. 4.) Energy efficient Air Conditioning System. 5.) New kitchen/ Corian counter tops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave. 6.) New washer/dryer 7.) Walking distance to 3rd St Promenade and restaurants/boutiques on Montana Ave. 8.) Water, Sewer, Trash paid. 9.) Tenant(s) will need to get their own gas and electric. 10.) Small pets with pet insurance is fine.

*This is a non-smoking unit.*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78412
Property Id 78412

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5392889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Michigan Avenue A have any available units?
1801 Michigan Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1801 Michigan Avenue A have?
Some of 1801 Michigan Avenue A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Michigan Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Michigan Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Michigan Avenue A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Michigan Avenue A is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Michigan Avenue A offer parking?
No, 1801 Michigan Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Michigan Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Michigan Avenue A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Michigan Avenue A have a pool?
No, 1801 Michigan Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Michigan Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 1801 Michigan Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Michigan Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Michigan Avenue A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Michigan Avenue A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1801 Michigan Avenue A has units with air conditioning.

