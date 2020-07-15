All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1773 DEWEY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1773 DEWEY Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

1773 DEWEY Street

1773 Dewey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1773 Dewey Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning modern contemporary home close to shops, restaurants, parks, markets, schools and minutes to the beach. Built in 2008, this gorgeous Sunset Park home features 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, including an airy master suite. Thoughtfully designed, the home features professional landscaping by a Feng Shui master while the home's exterior colors were determined by an award-winning color designer. The open living room features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, opens to the kitchen, dining area, and two spacious outdoor patios. The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with high-quality appliances and finishes including Viking stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1773 DEWEY Street have any available units?
1773 DEWEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1773 DEWEY Street have?
Some of 1773 DEWEY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1773 DEWEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1773 DEWEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773 DEWEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 1773 DEWEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1773 DEWEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 1773 DEWEY Street offers parking.
Does 1773 DEWEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1773 DEWEY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773 DEWEY Street have a pool?
No, 1773 DEWEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1773 DEWEY Street have accessible units?
No, 1773 DEWEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1773 DEWEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1773 DEWEY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1773 DEWEY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1773 DEWEY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSanta Monica 2 Bedroom Apartments
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Apartments
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles