1773 DEWEY Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Stunning modern contemporary home close to shops, restaurants, parks, markets, schools and minutes to the beach. Built in 2008, this gorgeous Sunset Park home features 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, including an airy master suite. Thoughtfully designed, the home features professional landscaping by a Feng Shui master while the home's exterior colors were determined by an award-winning color designer. The open living room features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, opens to the kitchen, dining area, and two spacious outdoor patios. The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with high-quality appliances and finishes including Viking stainless steel appliances.