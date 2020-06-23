All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

1739 SUNSET Avenue

1739 Sunset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1739 Sunset Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
This fantastic, contemporary Sunset Park home provides true Southern California living. Delight in the spectacular views toward the coast and the vast greenery overlooking Penmar Golf Course & Rec Center and Marine Park. The open floor plan w/ wood & tile flooring offers generous space for gatherings or entertaining with an easy flow from inside to out through wide glass doors onto one of the inviting, ample size patio decks. The bright chef's kitchen includes a breakfast bar, rich custom cabinetry and professional grade range & oven. With 4 bedrooms, including a lovely master suite with plenty of closet space and a luxurious fully appointed bathroom. An elevator allows ease of access up and down. Further amenities include dual zone, efficient central heat & AC system, 2 car garage, storage area and W/D. Conveniently located near the beach & Lincoln and Ocean Park Blvds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

