1739 SUNSET Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

This fantastic, contemporary Sunset Park home provides true Southern California living. Delight in the spectacular views toward the coast and the vast greenery overlooking Penmar Golf Course & Rec Center and Marine Park. The open floor plan w/ wood & tile flooring offers generous space for gatherings or entertaining with an easy flow from inside to out through wide glass doors onto one of the inviting, ample size patio decks. The bright chef's kitchen includes a breakfast bar, rich custom cabinetry and professional grade range & oven. With 4 bedrooms, including a lovely master suite with plenty of closet space and a luxurious fully appointed bathroom. An elevator allows ease of access up and down. Further amenities include dual zone, efficient central heat & AC system, 2 car garage, storage area and W/D. Conveniently located near the beach & Lincoln and Ocean Park Blvds.