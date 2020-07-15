All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1717 Robson Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1717 Robson Ave.
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

1717 Robson Ave.

1717 Robson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1717 Robson Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sunset Park/Santa Monica, 3/bedroom Lovely Home! - This is a very charming home with 1028 sq. ft. of living space. Located in a lovely neighborhood of Sunset Park. Light and bright with lots of windows, french doors and beautiful wood floors throughout. Living room has a cozy fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and custom wood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances include a refrigerator, cook-top, double oven and dishwasher. Two bedrooms with generous closet space and French doors with access to the side and back patio. The Den is perfect for a home office or possible 3rd bedroom. Central A/C and heat. 1/ Car detached garage and extra driveway parking. Washer and Dryer included. Gorgeous private backyard with grassy area, lush greenery and mature trees. 1/small dog will be considered with pet deposit.
Rental price: $5900
Security Deposit $7000
Minimum of one-year lease.
For more information or to view this property, please call or text:
Margo: Tel/Text: 818-231-9811
LRS Realty and Management Inc.
DRE# 01709588
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4862955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Robson Ave. have any available units?
1717 Robson Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1717 Robson Ave. have?
Some of 1717 Robson Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Robson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Robson Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Robson Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Robson Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Robson Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Robson Ave. offers parking.
Does 1717 Robson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 Robson Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Robson Ave. have a pool?
No, 1717 Robson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Robson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1717 Robson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Robson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Robson Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Robson Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1717 Robson Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
NMS Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles