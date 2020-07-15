1717 Robson Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sunset Park/Santa Monica, 3/bedroom Lovely Home! - This is a very charming home with 1028 sq. ft. of living space. Located in a lovely neighborhood of Sunset Park. Light and bright with lots of windows, french doors and beautiful wood floors throughout. Living room has a cozy fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and custom wood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances include a refrigerator, cook-top, double oven and dishwasher. Two bedrooms with generous closet space and French doors with access to the side and back patio. The Den is perfect for a home office or possible 3rd bedroom. Central A/C and heat. 1/ Car detached garage and extra driveway parking. Washer and Dryer included. Gorgeous private backyard with grassy area, lush greenery and mature trees. 1/small dog will be considered with pet deposit.

Rental price: $5900

Security Deposit $7000

Minimum of one-year lease.

For more information or to view this property, please call or text:

Margo: Tel/Text: 818-231-9811

LRS Realty and Management Inc.

DRE# 01709588

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



