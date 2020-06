Amenities

stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

This Contemporary two bedroom, two bathroom unit offers an abundance of natural light and stunning ocean and city views throughout. Beautiful custom designed kitchen complete with quartzite counters, beautiful oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The master suite is complete with a walk-in closet and oversized spa tub. Centrally located, just minutes to the beach, shopping, pier and restaurants.