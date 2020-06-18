All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1621 IDAHO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1621 IDAHO Avenue
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

1621 IDAHO Avenue

1621 Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1621 Idaho Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
A+ location just a block to the heart of Montana Ave...stroll to restaurants, coffee, yoga, shopping and more from this spacious end-unit 2BR/2.5BA townhouse with private 2-car garage. Available immediately, this beautiful property features hardwood flooring, a remodeled sunny kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash and large wrap-around patio. Living room with fireplace opens to exclusive balcony. The master bedroom is a grand space with lofted ceilings, stylish en suite bath and loft/office opening to large roof deck. Central HVAC, inside laundry, remodeled baths, and multiple outdoor spaces. This townhouse checks all the boxes - in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Monica!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 IDAHO Avenue have any available units?
1621 IDAHO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1621 IDAHO Avenue have?
Some of 1621 IDAHO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 IDAHO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1621 IDAHO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 IDAHO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1621 IDAHO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1621 IDAHO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1621 IDAHO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1621 IDAHO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 IDAHO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 IDAHO Avenue have a pool?
No, 1621 IDAHO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1621 IDAHO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1621 IDAHO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 IDAHO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 IDAHO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 IDAHO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1621 IDAHO Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles