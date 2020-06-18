1621 IDAHO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage yoga

A+ location just a block to the heart of Montana Ave...stroll to restaurants, coffee, yoga, shopping and more from this spacious end-unit 2BR/2.5BA townhouse with private 2-car garage. Available immediately, this beautiful property features hardwood flooring, a remodeled sunny kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash and large wrap-around patio. Living room with fireplace opens to exclusive balcony. The master bedroom is a grand space with lofted ceilings, stylish en suite bath and loft/office opening to large roof deck. Central HVAC, inside laundry, remodeled baths, and multiple outdoor spaces. This townhouse checks all the boxes - in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Monica!