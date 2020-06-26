1544 STANFORD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Lease; close to Metro Link, beaches, schools and freeways.Light and Bright Corner end unit; only 6 units in building; upgraded, clean, move in ready with fresh new floors. Tile in bathroom and kitchen floors. Top floor unit with spacious balcony and recessed lighting. Kitchen contains pocket door, new countertop and cabinets. Remodeled bathroom w/ re-glazed tub and new fixtures. Separate combination a/c-heat units in bedroom and living room for comfort. Double paned windows for energy efficiency and reduce noise pollution. Extra storage cabinet in garage where there is security. Community laundry with newer washer/dryer and shelf space for your laundry items. Applicants must have 700 credit score or better.