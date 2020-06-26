All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1544 STANFORD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1544 STANFORD Street
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM

1544 STANFORD Street

1544 Stanford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1544 Stanford Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Lease; close to Metro Link, beaches, schools and freeways.Light and Bright Corner end unit; only 6 units in building; upgraded, clean, move in ready with fresh new floors. Tile in bathroom and kitchen floors. Top floor unit with spacious balcony and recessed lighting. Kitchen contains pocket door, new countertop and cabinets. Remodeled bathroom w/ re-glazed tub and new fixtures. Separate combination a/c-heat units in bedroom and living room for comfort. Double paned windows for energy efficiency and reduce noise pollution. Extra storage cabinet in garage where there is security. Community laundry with newer washer/dryer and shelf space for your laundry items. Applicants must have 700 credit score or better.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 STANFORD Street have any available units?
1544 STANFORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1544 STANFORD Street have?
Some of 1544 STANFORD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 STANFORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1544 STANFORD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 STANFORD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1544 STANFORD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1544 STANFORD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1544 STANFORD Street offers parking.
Does 1544 STANFORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1544 STANFORD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 STANFORD Street have a pool?
No, 1544 STANFORD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1544 STANFORD Street have accessible units?
No, 1544 STANFORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 STANFORD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1544 STANFORD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1544 STANFORD Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1544 STANFORD Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles