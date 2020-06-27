1544 7th St. #10

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

1544 7th St Unit 10, Santa Monica, CA 90401 - Prime Silicon Beach location! Architectural condo in beautiful building features gleaming hardwood and travertine floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets. Bedroom area features walk-in closet with built-ins. In-unit laundry. Updated bath with custom tile. Central Air! Secured parking! Large, quiet balcony off bedroom. Live in style and walk to work! Near Yahoo Center, Water Garden, Viacom, Universal Music and more!



(RLNE5074415)