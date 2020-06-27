All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

1544 7th St. #10

1544 7th St · No Longer Available
Location

1544 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mid-City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1544 7th St Unit 10, Santa Monica, CA 90401 - Prime Silicon Beach location! Architectural condo in beautiful building features gleaming hardwood and travertine floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets. Bedroom area features walk-in closet with built-ins. In-unit laundry. Updated bath with custom tile. Central Air! Secured parking! Large, quiet balcony off bedroom. Live in style and walk to work! Near Yahoo Center, Water Garden, Viacom, Universal Music and more!

(RLNE5074415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 7th St. #10 have any available units?
1544 7th St. #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1544 7th St. #10 have?
Some of 1544 7th St. #10's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 7th St. #10 currently offering any rent specials?
1544 7th St. #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 7th St. #10 pet-friendly?
No, 1544 7th St. #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1544 7th St. #10 offer parking?
Yes, 1544 7th St. #10 offers parking.
Does 1544 7th St. #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 7th St. #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 7th St. #10 have a pool?
No, 1544 7th St. #10 does not have a pool.
Does 1544 7th St. #10 have accessible units?
No, 1544 7th St. #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 7th St. #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 7th St. #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1544 7th St. #10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1544 7th St. #10 has units with air conditioning.
