1536 Harvard St

1536 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1536 Harvard Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath upper apartment with private garage with remote control access. Private balcony. Front unit door opens to beautiful garden. Short distance to Bergamot Station, Colorado Center & The Water Gardens. Contemporary building (6-units). Large eat in kitchen, all new stainless kitchen appliances, paint, crown molding, granite countertops, window treatments. (Energy efficient appliances) Amenities include beautiful flooring through, bedrooms, 2 walk-in closets and several other closets, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, double-paned windows, new fixtures, new paint and laundry room on site. No pets. No smoking. No Satellite dish. One-year lease, $3,995 monthly rent, $4,195 security deposit. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Harvard St have any available units?
1536 Harvard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1536 Harvard St have?
Some of 1536 Harvard St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Harvard St currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Harvard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Harvard St pet-friendly?
No, 1536 Harvard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1536 Harvard St offer parking?
Yes, 1536 Harvard St offers parking.
Does 1536 Harvard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 Harvard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Harvard St have a pool?
No, 1536 Harvard St does not have a pool.
Does 1536 Harvard St have accessible units?
No, 1536 Harvard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Harvard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1536 Harvard St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1536 Harvard St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1536 Harvard St does not have units with air conditioning.

