1536 Harvard St

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath upper apartment with private garage with remote control access. Private balcony. Front unit door opens to beautiful garden. Short distance to Bergamot Station, Colorado Center & The Water Gardens. Contemporary building (6-units). Large eat in kitchen, all new stainless kitchen appliances, paint, crown molding, granite countertops, window treatments. (Energy efficient appliances) Amenities include beautiful flooring through, bedrooms, 2 walk-in closets and several other closets, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, double-paned windows, new fixtures, new paint and laundry room on site. No pets. No smoking. No Satellite dish. One-year lease, $3,995 monthly rent, $4,195 security deposit. Available NOW!