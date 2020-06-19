All apartments in Santa Monica
1532 Berkeley Street

1532 Berkeley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1532 Berkeley Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Charming Condo located in a great location of Santa Monica this gated complex is centrally located near shopping malls, stores, restaurants, the beach, access to public transportation, and the 405 freeway for commuting . You are near UCLA, West Wood, and West LA. Condo offers new appliances dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Fresh interior paint, new vinyl flooring on all rooms, plenty of closet space through out also has additional storage above the garage. Ready to move in and enjoy the Santa Monica ambiance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Berkeley Street have any available units?
1532 Berkeley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1532 Berkeley Street have?
Some of 1532 Berkeley Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Berkeley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Berkeley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Berkeley Street pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Berkeley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1532 Berkeley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Berkeley Street does offer parking.
Does 1532 Berkeley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Berkeley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Berkeley Street have a pool?
No, 1532 Berkeley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Berkeley Street have accessible units?
No, 1532 Berkeley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Berkeley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 Berkeley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 Berkeley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 Berkeley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
