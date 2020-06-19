1532 Berkeley Street

Amenities

Charming Condo located in a great location of Santa Monica this gated complex is centrally located near shopping malls, stores, restaurants, the beach, access to public transportation, and the 405 freeway for commuting . You are near UCLA, West Wood, and West LA. Condo offers new appliances dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Fresh interior paint, new vinyl flooring on all rooms, plenty of closet space through out also has additional storage above the garage. Ready to move in and enjoy the Santa Monica ambiance!