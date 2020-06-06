153 SAN VICENTE #3F

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful 3rd Floor, updated, rear unit with balcony. Fully furnished, turn-key and available immediately. Spacious unit with great natural light and coastal air flow. Secure building with communal laundry, pool and gated parking. New flooring, fixtures and paint. New contemporary furniture and soft furnishings. Fully stocked with linens, towels, kitchen supplies and TV. Just bring your personal items. Fantastic location close to Ocean Ave., Palisades Park and the Ocean. Quiet block of San Vicente West of 4th St. Ease of access to shops, restaurants and entertainment offered on Montana Ave. and Downtown Santa Monica.