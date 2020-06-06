All apartments in Santa Monica
153 SAN VICENTE #3F

153 San Vicente Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

153 San Vicente Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 3rd Floor, updated, rear unit with balcony. Fully furnished, turn-key and available immediately. Spacious unit with great natural light and coastal air flow. Secure building with communal laundry, pool and gated parking. New flooring, fixtures and paint. New contemporary furniture and soft furnishings. Fully stocked with linens, towels, kitchen supplies and TV. Just bring your personal items. Fantastic location close to Ocean Ave., Palisades Park and the Ocean. Quiet block of San Vicente West of 4th St. Ease of access to shops, restaurants and entertainment offered on Montana Ave. and Downtown Santa Monica.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 SAN VICENTE #3F have any available units?
153 SAN VICENTE #3F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 153 SAN VICENTE #3F have?
Some of 153 SAN VICENTE #3F's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 SAN VICENTE #3F currently offering any rent specials?
153 SAN VICENTE #3F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 SAN VICENTE #3F pet-friendly?
No, 153 SAN VICENTE #3F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 153 SAN VICENTE #3F offer parking?
Yes, 153 SAN VICENTE #3F offers parking.
Does 153 SAN VICENTE #3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 SAN VICENTE #3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 SAN VICENTE #3F have a pool?
Yes, 153 SAN VICENTE #3F has a pool.
Does 153 SAN VICENTE #3F have accessible units?
No, 153 SAN VICENTE #3F does not have accessible units.
Does 153 SAN VICENTE #3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 SAN VICENTE #3F has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 SAN VICENTE #3F have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 SAN VICENTE #3F does not have units with air conditioning.

