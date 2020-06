Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful Spanish home located north of Montana with gorgeous lush grounds and sparkling saltwater pool. Live in the best part of Santa Monica, close to the beach, Palisades Park, restaurants and shopping! House was recently remodeled and is bright and sunny. Come home to this stunning home and feel like you're on vacation every day!