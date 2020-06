Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking garage

Spacious, charming, remodeled unit in lovely courtyard building. Huge private patio - largest patio in the building - great for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying Santa Monica. Kitchen with granite counters. Hard flooring throughout. Lots of closets. 2 car parking is a bonus for a 0ne bedroom unit. Building amenities include lounge area, exercise room and security. Walking distance to restaurants, parks, shopping and more.