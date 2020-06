Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

If you are looking for peace and tranquility then this is your new home. Peaceful and serene 2 bedroom/1 bath in a triplex. Vaulted living room ceiling, hardwood floors, all appliances including washer/dryer. Front and rear entrance and private deck. 1 car parking. Freshly painted and ready to go. No Pets!