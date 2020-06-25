1434 18th Street Apt 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Book a showing now! See this pleasant 950- square-foot apartment in the friendly Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica, California.



This unfurnished apartment unit has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, and covered parking. The interior is bright and airy, thanks to its large picture/slider windows (with blinds) which let in natural light to enter and fresh air to circulate inside.



It has hardwood flooring all throughout. Its wide slider glass windows with blinds let in natural light to enter. Its galley type kitchen consists of finely crafted cabinets and drawers for storage. It also has smooth granite countertops with backsplash. Latest appliances such as gas stove, oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal are additional kitchen conveniences. The spacious bedrooms have large built-in closets for more storage options. Its tidy bathroom is furnished with a ceramic washstand and shower curtain partitioned bathtub/shower combo space, installed with modern silver fixtures.



Aside from ceiling fans the unit also has installed forced-air heater for climate control. The well-lit bedrooms have wide windows that allow ample natural light to enter. For your laundry needs, there are a coin-operated washer and dryer in the apartment building complex. Exterior has a well-maintained yard and recreation area that are good places for outdoor activities with the family and friends.



Cats and small dogs are allowed in the property ($500 deposit/pet).



Walk Score: 87

Bike Score: 93



1434 18th Street has an excellent walk and bike scores so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle. It is also just approximately six-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the 17th Street / SMC Station stop.



Nearby parks: Broadway Park, Schader Park, and Douglas Park.



Nearby Schools:

Lincoln Middle School



