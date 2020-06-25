All apartments in Santa Monica
1434 18th Street Apt 4
1434 18th Street Apt 4

1434 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1434 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now! See this pleasant 950- square-foot apartment in the friendly Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica, California.

This unfurnished apartment unit has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, and covered parking. The interior is bright and airy, thanks to its large picture/slider windows (with blinds) which let in natural light to enter and fresh air to circulate inside.

It has hardwood flooring all throughout. Its wide slider glass windows with blinds let in natural light to enter. Its galley type kitchen consists of finely crafted cabinets and drawers for storage. It also has smooth granite countertops with backsplash. Latest appliances such as gas stove, oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal are additional kitchen conveniences. The spacious bedrooms have large built-in closets for more storage options. Its tidy bathroom is furnished with a ceramic washstand and shower curtain partitioned bathtub/shower combo space, installed with modern silver fixtures.

Aside from ceiling fans the unit also has installed forced-air heater for climate control. The well-lit bedrooms have wide windows that allow ample natural light to enter. For your laundry needs, there are a coin-operated washer and dryer in the apartment building complex. Exterior has a well-maintained yard and recreation area that are good places for outdoor activities with the family and friends.

Cats and small dogs are allowed in the property ($500 deposit/pet).

3535 Monroe Avenue has a Walk Score of 84 out of 100. This secure location is very walkable so most errands can be done on foot to and from Downtown San Diego.

Walk Score: 87
Bike Score: 93

1434 18th Street has an excellent walk and bike scores so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle. It is also just approximately six-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the 17th Street / SMC Station stop.

Nearby parks: Broadway Park, Schader Park, and Douglas Park.

Nearby Schools:
Lincoln Middle School - 0

(RLNE4819025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 18th Street Apt 4 have any available units?
1434 18th Street Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1434 18th Street Apt 4 have?
Some of 1434 18th Street Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 18th Street Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1434 18th Street Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 18th Street Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 18th Street Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1434 18th Street Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1434 18th Street Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 1434 18th Street Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 18th Street Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 18th Street Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 1434 18th Street Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1434 18th Street Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 1434 18th Street Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 18th Street Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 18th Street Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 18th Street Apt 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1434 18th Street Apt 4 has units with air conditioning.
