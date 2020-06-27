All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

1430 Princeton St

1430 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Princeton Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great location between Broadway & Santa Monica Blvd. One bedroom one bathroom, quiet, upper well-lighted; just renovated: newly painted and carpeted throughout, new blinds; bathroom newly tiled, new shower doors and toilet, new light fixture, newly refinished vanity; kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, tiled floor and counters, new faucet. Amenities include: Balcony, one parking space, carport storage and laundry room. Half mile walking distance to Bergamot Station. No pets. No Smoking. 13-month minimum lease, $2,050 monthly rent, $2,050 security deposit. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Princeton St have any available units?
1430 Princeton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1430 Princeton St have?
Some of 1430 Princeton St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Princeton St currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Princeton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Princeton St pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Princeton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1430 Princeton St offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Princeton St offers parking.
Does 1430 Princeton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Princeton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Princeton St have a pool?
No, 1430 Princeton St does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Princeton St have accessible units?
No, 1430 Princeton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Princeton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Princeton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Princeton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Princeton St does not have units with air conditioning.

