Santa Monica, CA
1419 Cloverfield Boulevard
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

1419 Cloverfield Boulevard

1419 Cloverfield Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Cloverfield Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 1419 Cloverfield Blvd – a fabulous private and gated architectural family home in the heart of Santa Monica. The home boasts a great floor plan with wood floors, recessed lights and a fabulous roof top deck!
The gate leads you to a private outdoor patio & gardens. Enter the front door to the ground floor – an amazing space ideal for office/ studio/ bonus room that also has an en-suite bedroom. With modern ceramic tile floors, a roll up window and French doors to the rear yard - all adding to the charm of this creative space. This level also contains a laundry room and direct access to the garage.
The formal dining area on the next floor has a roll up window looking out onto the lush rear garden and a feature fireplace. Adjacent is the well equipped kitchen including a wine fridge. The kitchen opens up to the spacious light filled living room with a feature fireplace and built-ins. The master suite is on this floor, and has a huge walk-in closet & a full bathroom. The 3rd bedroom is adjacent.
Make your way up the spiral staircase to the private roof top deck and enjoy the views of Santa Monica and surrounding areas. Great for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. Such a fabulous location, near many Santa Monica attractions, shops, entertaining, corporate offices, the Metro station & of course the ocean! What more could you ask for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard have any available units?
1419 Cloverfield Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard have?
Some of 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Cloverfield Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 Cloverfield Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

