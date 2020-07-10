1419 Cloverfield Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to 1419 Cloverfield Blvd – a fabulous private and gated architectural family home in the heart of Santa Monica. The home boasts a great floor plan with wood floors, recessed lights and a fabulous roof top deck!

The gate leads you to a private outdoor patio & gardens. Enter the front door to the ground floor – an amazing space ideal for office/ studio/ bonus room that also has an en-suite bedroom. With modern ceramic tile floors, a roll up window and French doors to the rear yard - all adding to the charm of this creative space. This level also contains a laundry room and direct access to the garage.

The formal dining area on the next floor has a roll up window looking out onto the lush rear garden and a feature fireplace. Adjacent is the well equipped kitchen including a wine fridge. The kitchen opens up to the spacious light filled living room with a feature fireplace and built-ins. The master suite is on this floor, and has a huge walk-in closet & a full bathroom. The 3rd bedroom is adjacent.

Make your way up the spiral staircase to the private roof top deck and enjoy the views of Santa Monica and surrounding areas. Great for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. Such a fabulous location, near many Santa Monica attractions, shops, entertaining, corporate offices, the Metro station & of course the ocean! What more could you ask for!