140 Hollister Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Ocan Park Townhouse by Beach - Property Id: 203593



Location location .....Quaint Ocean Park historical architectural registered townhouse - 3 houses from beach. Gated private courtyard enclave of 4 homes. Two story light bright, bleached hardwood floors, skylights,French doors....lower private patio- Upper Master w/ separate tiled artist writer studio/or office and private sun deck. Brand new kitchen and appliances. Furnished / semi furnished beach Chic - Walk to Main St / Venice boardwalk, SM pier , Shutters at the beach ...... 2 car parking spots (uncovered). This is a 4-6 month lease ( min 4 mos ). ++ ngociable month to month following No pets. Just bring your suitcase and your sense for a relaxing beach adventure. BY APPT ONLY. -

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203593

Property Id 203593



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5462241)