Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
140 Hollister Ave 2
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

140 Hollister Ave 2

140 Hollister Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

140 Hollister Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Ocan Park Townhouse by Beach - Property Id: 203593

Location location .....Quaint Ocean Park historical architectural registered townhouse - 3 houses from beach. Gated private courtyard enclave of 4 homes. Two story light bright, bleached hardwood floors, skylights,French doors....lower private patio- Upper Master w/ separate tiled artist writer studio/or office and private sun deck. Brand new kitchen and appliances. Furnished / semi furnished beach Chic - Walk to Main St / Venice boardwalk, SM pier , Shutters at the beach ...... 2 car parking spots (uncovered). This is a 4-6 month lease ( min 4 mos ). ++ ngociable month to month following No pets. Just bring your suitcase and your sense for a relaxing beach adventure. BY APPT ONLY. -
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203593
Property Id 203593

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5462241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Hollister Ave 2 have any available units?
140 Hollister Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 140 Hollister Ave 2 have?
Some of 140 Hollister Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Hollister Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
140 Hollister Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Hollister Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 140 Hollister Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 140 Hollister Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 140 Hollister Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 140 Hollister Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Hollister Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Hollister Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 140 Hollister Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 140 Hollister Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 140 Hollister Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Hollister Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Hollister Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Hollister Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Hollister Ave 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

