1333 14th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

A diamond of a find! You’re going to LOVE this meticulously kept condo with washer/dryer IN UNIT, just a mile from the beach and super convenient to neighboring restaurants, grocery stores, cafes and parks – this is prime Santa Monica. Inside is beautiful light wide-plank European wood flooring, new LED recessed lights on dimmers, and a large picture window looking out onto the bamboo-lined walkway. Very peaceful, very zen. There are new plantation shutters throughout and beautiful Hunter Douglass Silhouette blinds with blackout feature (these aren’t your usual blinds! See photos!). The dining area with breakfast bar opens up to the tasteful kitchen, professional grade gas stove w convection oven, fridge and dishwasher included -- granite counter top & great cabinet storage. The kitchen leads out to a private balcony for fresh air and sunshine on your smiling face - loving your life here - with a delicious morning yoga stretch. The bedroom is a nice size, plenty of room to set up a desk! Lovely custom closet and balcony access, too. Feel pampered in the resort-style bath with limestone and stylish fixtures. And yes, 1 gated covered parking space is included, with completely renovated storage unit including barn door access and an automatic light inside. Room for multiple bikes and even a large surfboard! What are you waiting for? Contact us today for a showing and make this your new home! FEATURES



1-Bed/1-Bath Condo

Unfurnished

Upper Unit --No One Above You!

Private Balcony

Bosch 800 Series W/D + dishwasher.

Bluestar professional grade gas stove w convection oven.

Light Wide Plank European Wood Flooring

Granite Countertops

Stainless Professional Range Gas Stove, Fridge, & Dishwasher

Limestone Bathroom

Large Bedroom with Custom Closet

One covered parking space, with renovated storage space included!

One mile to the beach!!

DETAILS



One Month's Rent Security Deposit (+pet deposit if applicable)

One Year Lease Minimum

One Parking Space – Gated/Covered

HOA, Water and Trash Paid, tenant responsible for electric & gas

Small Pet Considered with Add'l Deposit