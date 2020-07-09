All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1333 14th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1333 14th St
Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:04 PM

1333 14th St

1333 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1333 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
A diamond of a find! You’re going to LOVE this meticulously kept condo with washer/dryer IN UNIT, just a mile from the beach and super convenient to neighboring restaurants, grocery stores, cafes and parks – this is prime Santa Monica. Inside is beautiful light wide-plank European wood flooring, new LED recessed lights on dimmers, and a large picture window looking out onto the bamboo-lined walkway. Very peaceful, very zen. There are new plantation shutters throughout and beautiful Hunter Douglass Silhouette blinds with blackout feature (these aren’t your usual blinds! See photos!). The dining area with breakfast bar opens up to the tasteful kitchen, professional grade gas stove w convection oven, fridge and dishwasher included -- granite counter top & great cabinet storage. The kitchen leads out to a private balcony for fresh air and sunshine on your smiling face - loving your life here - with a delicious morning yoga stretch. The bedroom is a nice size, plenty of room to set up a desk! Lovely custom closet and balcony access, too. Feel pampered in the resort-style bath with limestone and stylish fixtures. And yes, 1 gated covered parking space is included, with completely renovated storage unit including barn door access and an automatic light inside. Room for multiple bikes and even a large surfboard! What are you waiting for? Contact us today for a showing and make this your new home! FEATURES

1-Bed/1-Bath Condo
Unfurnished
Upper Unit --No One Above You!
Private Balcony
Bosch 800 Series W/D + dishwasher.
Bluestar professional grade gas stove w convection oven.
Light Wide Plank European Wood Flooring
Granite Countertops
Stainless Professional Range Gas Stove, Fridge, & Dishwasher
Limestone Bathroom
Large Bedroom with Custom Closet
One covered parking space, with renovated storage space included!
One mile to the beach!!
DETAILS

One Month's Rent Security Deposit (+pet deposit if applicable)
One Year Lease Minimum
One Parking Space – Gated/Covered
HOA, Water and Trash Paid, tenant responsible for electric & gas
Small Pet Considered with Add'l Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 14th St have any available units?
1333 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1333 14th St have?
Some of 1333 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
1333 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 1333 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 1333 14th St offers parking.
Does 1333 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 14th St have a pool?
No, 1333 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 1333 14th St have accessible units?
No, 1333 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 14th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 14th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1333 14th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles