All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1328 19TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1328 19TH Street
Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

1328 19TH Street

1328 19th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1328 19th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime location!! This amazing totally remodeled one bedroom. one bathroom apartment in a secure building provides an easy open floor plan with a modern flair. This full of natural light apartment features high ceilings, recessed lightings, laminate floors, designer tiles and more. An open floor plan kitchen features all brand new stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, white cabinetry, washer dryer in the unit. one tandem parking for two cars with an electric car charger and storage in the garage. Just a short drive to the beach, Third Street Promenade, Montana Ave, Venice Beach, Westwood, Beverly Hills, excellent LAUSD schools, the 10 & 405 freeway and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 19TH Street have any available units?
1328 19TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1328 19TH Street have?
Some of 1328 19TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 19TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1328 19TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 19TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1328 19TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1328 19TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1328 19TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1328 19TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 19TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 19TH Street have a pool?
No, 1328 19TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1328 19TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1328 19TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 19TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 19TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 19TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 19TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles