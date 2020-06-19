1328 19TH Street

Amenities

Prime location!! This amazing totally remodeled one bedroom. one bathroom apartment in a secure building provides an easy open floor plan with a modern flair. This full of natural light apartment features high ceilings, recessed lightings, laminate floors, designer tiles and more. An open floor plan kitchen features all brand new stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, white cabinetry, washer dryer in the unit. one tandem parking for two cars with an electric car charger and storage in the garage. Just a short drive to the beach, Third Street Promenade, Montana Ave, Venice Beach, Westwood, Beverly Hills, excellent LAUSD schools, the 10 & 405 freeway and much more.