1327 23RD Street

Enjoy all that Santa Monica has to offer in this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath California bungalow. Located within a few blocks of the new Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Erewhon Market, excellent restaurants, Bergamont Station, The Water Garden business park and the light rail, this is an ideal location, only 23 blocks to the beach! This home comes fully furnished so it's ready for immediate occupancy plus all utilities are included in the rental price. The great room includes a living room with big screen TV, dining area and kitchen with an abundance of counter space and cabinets. There are 2 bedrooms, one of which has a Murphy bed and could be used as an office. The fully tiled bath has a combination shower/tub enclosure. The laundry room is on site and there is parking for 2-3 cars. Available now.