Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:10 PM

1327 23RD Street

1327 23rd St · No Longer Available
Location

1327 23rd St, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Enjoy all that Santa Monica has to offer in this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath California bungalow. Located within a few blocks of the new Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Erewhon Market, excellent restaurants, Bergamont Station, The Water Garden business park and the light rail, this is an ideal location, only 23 blocks to the beach! This home comes fully furnished so it's ready for immediate occupancy plus all utilities are included in the rental price. The great room includes a living room with big screen TV, dining area and kitchen with an abundance of counter space and cabinets. There are 2 bedrooms, one of which has a Murphy bed and could be used as an office. The fully tiled bath has a combination shower/tub enclosure. The laundry room is on site and there is parking for 2-3 cars. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 23RD Street have any available units?
1327 23RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1327 23RD Street have?
Some of 1327 23RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 23RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1327 23RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 23RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1327 23RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1327 23RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1327 23RD Street offers parking.
Does 1327 23RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 23RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 23RD Street have a pool?
No, 1327 23RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1327 23RD Street have accessible units?
No, 1327 23RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 23RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 23RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 23RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 23RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
