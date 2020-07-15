All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:44 AM

132 WADSWORTH Avenue

132 Wadsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

132 Wadsworth Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Classic Craftsman Bungalow on a picture-perfect street just steps to the beach, this home offers the epitome of Santa Monica living. Built at the turn of the century, this 3BR/2BA cottage offers charm galore. With original wood paneling, oak floors, period furnishings and open fireplace, the house has a generous-sized living & dining area perfect for entertaining, a spacious modern kitchen with adjoining laundry, master bedroom with en-suite incl. bathtub and second bedroom also with en-suite bath. A spacious enclosed porch w beach views & inviting front garden, large back patio with barbecue and outdoor seating. Ample storage throughout. Additional studio/office space. Off-street parking for three (3) cars. Situated in a tranquil one-way street and an easy stroll to Santa Monica Pier, Venice Beach, Main Street, the Farmers' Market, trendy Abbot Kinney shopping district and numerous local schools. 1-year lease preferred. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 WADSWORTH Avenue have any available units?
132 WADSWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 132 WADSWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 132 WADSWORTH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 WADSWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
132 WADSWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 WADSWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 132 WADSWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 132 WADSWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 132 WADSWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 132 WADSWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 WADSWORTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 WADSWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 132 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 132 WADSWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 132 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 132 WADSWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 WADSWORTH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
