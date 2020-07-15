132 WADSWORTH Avenue

Amenities

Classic Craftsman Bungalow on a picture-perfect street just steps to the beach, this home offers the epitome of Santa Monica living. Built at the turn of the century, this 3BR/2BA cottage offers charm galore. With original wood paneling, oak floors, period furnishings and open fireplace, the house has a generous-sized living & dining area perfect for entertaining, a spacious modern kitchen with adjoining laundry, master bedroom with en-suite incl. bathtub and second bedroom also with en-suite bath. A spacious enclosed porch w beach views & inviting front garden, large back patio with barbecue and outdoor seating. Ample storage throughout. Additional studio/office space. Off-street parking for three (3) cars. Situated in a tranquil one-way street and an easy stroll to Santa Monica Pier, Venice Beach, Main Street, the Farmers' Market, trendy Abbot Kinney shopping district and numerous local schools. 1-year lease preferred. Available furnished or unfurnished.