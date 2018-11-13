All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

1312 Berkeley Street

1312 Berkeley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Berkeley Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Pack your beach umbrellas now and move in to this fabulously remodeled 2-bedroom and 2-bath Santa Monica condo on a tree-lined street, minutes from the beach - the famous Santa Monica Pier where the classic California beach life is celebrated! The lovely courtyard takes you to this bright tastefully-remodeled unit with lots of storage space - do you dream of having a walk-in closet for storage or pantry? Engineered wood flooring throughout, a large living room with access to the patio where you can put your bistro chairs in there and sip your coffee (or have a little cocktail hour) while you enjoy the ocean breeze. It has a separate dining room with a ceiling fan and a large window. The remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, subway glass tile backsplash, and all stainless steel appliances and range hood will make you want to cook everyday even if cooking is not your forte! The kitchen has a breakfast area with a large window where you can have the kids eat breakfast happily there! The hallway has a beautiful built-in cabinet with a marble top and recessed lights. The two Master Suites have abundant closet space, one with a walk-in closet and fresh bathrooms and vanities with quartz countertops. A European washer and dryer combo is inside a closet in the unit in addition to the community laundry room! Take a stroll in the highly-desirable neighborhood with a walk score of 92 - a walker's paradise! Walk to nearby Douglas Park or simply to run your errands! Offered at a 3-6 mth lease term. HOA fee paid by landlord. A one-car parking space is in the detached alley garage.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/santa-monica-ca?lid=12379977

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5003012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Berkeley Street have any available units?
1312 Berkeley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1312 Berkeley Street have?
Some of 1312 Berkeley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Berkeley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Berkeley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Berkeley Street pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Berkeley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1312 Berkeley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Berkeley Street offers parking.
Does 1312 Berkeley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Berkeley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Berkeley Street have a pool?
No, 1312 Berkeley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Berkeley Street have accessible units?
No, 1312 Berkeley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Berkeley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Berkeley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Berkeley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Berkeley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
