1312 Berkeley Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Pack your beach umbrellas now and move in to this fabulously remodeled 2-bedroom and 2-bath Santa Monica condo on a tree-lined street, minutes from the beach - the famous Santa Monica Pier where the classic California beach life is celebrated! The lovely courtyard takes you to this bright tastefully-remodeled unit with lots of storage space - do you dream of having a walk-in closet for storage or pantry? Engineered wood flooring throughout, a large living room with access to the patio where you can put your bistro chairs in there and sip your coffee (or have a little cocktail hour) while you enjoy the ocean breeze. It has a separate dining room with a ceiling fan and a large window. The remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, subway glass tile backsplash, and all stainless steel appliances and range hood will make you want to cook everyday even if cooking is not your forte! The kitchen has a breakfast area with a large window where you can have the kids eat breakfast happily there! The hallway has a beautiful built-in cabinet with a marble top and recessed lights. The two Master Suites have abundant closet space, one with a walk-in closet and fresh bathrooms and vanities with quartz countertops. A European washer and dryer combo is inside a closet in the unit in addition to the community laundry room! Take a stroll in the highly-desirable neighborhood with a walk score of 92 - a walker's paradise! Walk to nearby Douglas Park or simply to run your errands! Offered at a 3-6 mth lease term. HOA fee paid by landlord. A one-car parking space is in the detached alley garage.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/santa-monica-ca?lid=12379977



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5003012)