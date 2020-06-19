1310 Pine Street

Amenities

1929 Rare Spanish Beauty in Sunset Park. Its classic Santa Monica style & location will steal your heart. Filled with period details & charm and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout entire house. This listing is for the Main house only: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, Living-room with large picture window & fireplace, Formal dining-room, and an extra large 13\'x29\' bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom, home office, family-room or art studio! The Master suite has a fireplace and a private patio/balcony with tree top views. An ideal oasis with an ocean breeze to relax and rejuvenate the soul. One mile from the beach, close to lively shops, restaurants & bike paths. 74/100 Walk Score = \'\'Very Walk-able\'\'. 92/100 Bike Score = \'\'Bikers Paradise\'\' Guest unit above garage is separate and not included.