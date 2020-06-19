All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated July 5 2019 at 2:20 PM

1310 Pine Street

1310 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Pine Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1929 Rare Spanish Beauty in Sunset Park. Its classic Santa Monica style & location will steal your heart. Filled with period details & charm and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout entire house. This listing is for the Main house only: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, Living-room with large picture window & fireplace, Formal dining-room, and an extra large 13\'x29\' bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom, home office, family-room or art studio! The Master suite has a fireplace and a private patio/balcony with tree top views. An ideal oasis with an ocean breeze to relax and rejuvenate the soul. One mile from the beach, close to lively shops, restaurants & bike paths. 74/100 Walk Score = \'\'Very Walk-able\'\'. 92/100 Bike Score = \'\'Bikers Paradise\'\' Guest unit above garage is separate and not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Pine Street have any available units?
1310 Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1310 Pine Street have?
Some of 1310 Pine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1310 Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Pine Street offers parking.
Does 1310 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1310 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
