127 WADSWORTH Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Furnished or unfurnished, architecturally stunning 3BD/3BA contemporary home w/ beautiful ocean views and private backyard, 1/2 block to the beach! Expansive 2 story living room w/ fireplace, formal dining room and custom designed kitchen. Upstairs library w/ fireplace & clerestory windows. Private master bedroom suite w/ floor to ceiling windows, private balcony. Spacious backyard designed by Jay Griffith w/ built in BBQ, custom benches and al fresco dining area perfect for entertaining. The sun soaked roof top deck w/ white water & mountain views is perfect for watching the sunset. Amazingly close to the beach in the heart of Ocean Park. 1 car garage plus permit parking passes for street parking. Solar panel credit for approximately up to $150 for electricity. Furnished price is additional $600. Call for details.