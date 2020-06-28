All apartments in Santa Monica
127 WADSWORTH Avenue
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

127 WADSWORTH Avenue

127 Wadsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

127 Wadsworth Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished or unfurnished, architecturally stunning 3BD/3BA contemporary home w/ beautiful ocean views and private backyard, 1/2 block to the beach! Expansive 2 story living room w/ fireplace, formal dining room and custom designed kitchen. Upstairs library w/ fireplace & clerestory windows. Private master bedroom suite w/ floor to ceiling windows, private balcony. Spacious backyard designed by Jay Griffith w/ built in BBQ, custom benches and al fresco dining area perfect for entertaining. The sun soaked roof top deck w/ white water & mountain views is perfect for watching the sunset. Amazingly close to the beach in the heart of Ocean Park. 1 car garage plus permit parking passes for street parking. Solar panel credit for approximately up to $150 for electricity. Furnished price is additional $600. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 WADSWORTH Avenue have any available units?
127 WADSWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 127 WADSWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 127 WADSWORTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 WADSWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
127 WADSWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 WADSWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 127 WADSWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 127 WADSWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 127 WADSWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 127 WADSWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 WADSWORTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 WADSWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 127 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 127 WADSWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 127 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 127 WADSWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 WADSWORTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 WADSWORTH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
