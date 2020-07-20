1244 12th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Live here and enjoy the fresh sea breeze, warm sunny days and cool summer nights. This updated condominium is in a neighborhood that has high walking, public transportation and biking scores. Conveniently situated in the heart of Santa Monica and within walking distance to scenic Palisades Park bike path, beach and dining, shopping and entertainment on trendy Montana Ave and 3rd Street Promenade. This beach home has bamboo wood floors, an open living room with dining area and fireplace, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and new stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances. On second floor there is a master suite with walk-in closet and the second bedroom has a private bathroom and walk-in closet as well. In house laundry area off the hall. Two car side-by-side parking spaces in a secure underground garage. Live where everyone wants to be!