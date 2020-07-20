All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1244 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1244 12th Street
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:43 AM

1244 12th Street

1244 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1244 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mid-City

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live here and enjoy the fresh sea breeze, warm sunny days and cool summer nights. This updated condominium is in a neighborhood that has high walking, public transportation and biking scores. Conveniently situated in the heart of Santa Monica and within walking distance to scenic Palisades Park bike path, beach and dining, shopping and entertainment on trendy Montana Ave and 3rd Street Promenade. This beach home has bamboo wood floors, an open living room with dining area and fireplace, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and new stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances. On second floor there is a master suite with walk-in closet and the second bedroom has a private bathroom and walk-in closet as well. In house laundry area off the hall. Two car side-by-side parking spaces in a secure underground garage. Live where everyone wants to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 12th Street have any available units?
1244 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1244 12th Street have?
Some of 1244 12th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1244 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1244 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1244 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1244 12th Street offers parking.
Does 1244 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 12th Street have a pool?
No, 1244 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1244 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 1244 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1244 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles