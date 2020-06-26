1240 FRANKLIN Street

Amenities

This is everything you've been waiting for - charming, updated and close by to everything you would ever need and want. Enter the spacious living room and you will immediately be greeted by the glistening hardwood floors and open flow of this lovely 2 bed, 2 bath unit. The kitchen, equipped with brand new appliances, overlooks the formal dining space. Relax on the couch after a long day, snuggle up by the cozy fireplace, or open your patio's french doors and sip on your morning coffee. Enjoy an oversized master bedroom with 2 large closets and en suite bathroom. Second bedroom is equally as spacious with the adjacent bathroom boasting plenty of room for multiple guests. Steps to CVS, Bristol Farms, coffee shops and dining. Also in close proximity to the beach and 3rd street promenade. Charming 7 unit complex. This one will not last!