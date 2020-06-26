All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM

1240 FRANKLIN Street

1240 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Franklin Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
This is everything you've been waiting for - charming, updated and close by to everything you would ever need and want. Enter the spacious living room and you will immediately be greeted by the glistening hardwood floors and open flow of this lovely 2 bed, 2 bath unit. The kitchen, equipped with brand new appliances, overlooks the formal dining space. Relax on the couch after a long day, snuggle up by the cozy fireplace, or open your patio's french doors and sip on your morning coffee. Enjoy an oversized master bedroom with 2 large closets and en suite bathroom. Second bedroom is equally as spacious with the adjacent bathroom boasting plenty of room for multiple guests. Steps to CVS, Bristol Farms, coffee shops and dining. Also in close proximity to the beach and 3rd street promenade. Charming 7 unit complex. This one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 FRANKLIN Street have any available units?
1240 FRANKLIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1240 FRANKLIN Street have?
Some of 1240 FRANKLIN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 FRANKLIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1240 FRANKLIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 FRANKLIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1240 FRANKLIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1240 FRANKLIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1240 FRANKLIN Street offers parking.
Does 1240 FRANKLIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 FRANKLIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 FRANKLIN Street have a pool?
No, 1240 FRANKLIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1240 FRANKLIN Street have accessible units?
No, 1240 FRANKLIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 FRANKLIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 FRANKLIN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 FRANKLIN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 FRANKLIN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
