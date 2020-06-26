All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

124 IDAHO Avenue

124 Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

124 Idaho Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
A gorgeous three bedroom penthouse-level condo just 1/2 block from Ocean Avenue. Enjoy stunning views of the ocean, beach, and surrounding mountains from virtually every room! Situated in a lovely building off of Ocean Avenue this condo offers a great open floor plan with over 2200 sq ft, a chic dining area, a kitchen that opens to the main living space and a lovely wrap around patio that is absolutely perfect for relaxing to the sound of the ocean, watching the sunset, or entertaining with family and friends. Amenities include limestone flooring, a fireplace, and bar in the living room, granite counter tops throughout, a washer/dryer in unit, a separate service entry, and 2 side by side parking spaces. The building offers a secured entrance along with a full-service gym, banquet room, soaking pool, hot tub, and sauna. Enjoy the opportunity to live just moments to the beach, amazing shopping, restaurants, cafes, Montana Ave, and all that Santa Monica has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 IDAHO Avenue have any available units?
124 IDAHO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 124 IDAHO Avenue have?
Some of 124 IDAHO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 IDAHO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
124 IDAHO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 IDAHO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 124 IDAHO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 124 IDAHO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 124 IDAHO Avenue offers parking.
Does 124 IDAHO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 IDAHO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 IDAHO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 124 IDAHO Avenue has a pool.
Does 124 IDAHO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 124 IDAHO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 124 IDAHO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 IDAHO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 IDAHO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 IDAHO Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
