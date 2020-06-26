124 IDAHO Avenue

Amenities

A gorgeous three bedroom penthouse-level condo just 1/2 block from Ocean Avenue. Enjoy stunning views of the ocean, beach, and surrounding mountains from virtually every room! Situated in a lovely building off of Ocean Avenue this condo offers a great open floor plan with over 2200 sq ft, a chic dining area, a kitchen that opens to the main living space and a lovely wrap around patio that is absolutely perfect for relaxing to the sound of the ocean, watching the sunset, or entertaining with family and friends. Amenities include limestone flooring, a fireplace, and bar in the living room, granite counter tops throughout, a washer/dryer in unit, a separate service entry, and 2 side by side parking spaces. The building offers a secured entrance along with a full-service gym, banquet room, soaking pool, hot tub, and sauna. Enjoy the opportunity to live just moments to the beach, amazing shopping, restaurants, cafes, Montana Ave, and all that Santa Monica has to offer.