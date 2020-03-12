1232 Stanford St Unit 4

Amenities

Book a showing now! Visit this admirable 1,400-square-footage, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths townhouse in the friendly Mid-City neighborhood in Santa Monica, California.



This bright and airy townhouse features a fireplace, hardwood flooring, and high-vaulted ceilings. It has an installed forced-air gas heating for climate control. Its kitchen has a glossy countertop, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available for laundry needs.



The exterior has two spacious patios, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. There is also a 2-car attached private garage and off-street parking in the property.



Plus this location is considered as a walkers paradise so most errands and doing outdoor activities can be done on foot, going to and from nearby Downtown Santa Monica. Public parks are nearby to enjoy a field trip, camping, or picnic with family and friends. 1232 Stanford Street is approximately just 21-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the 26th Street / Bergamot Station stop.



Pets are allowed on the property with $500 deposit per pet, but only for one cat or dog, preferably 25 lbs. or below.



Walk Score: 90



Nearby parks: Douglas Park, Schader Park, and Broadway Park.



Nearby Schools:

Lincoln Middle School - 1.13 miles, 9/10

Santa Monica High School - 1.98 miles, 9/10

Franklin Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 9/10

McKinley Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

20 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

2 Wilshire Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 miles

4 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.2 miles



Rail lines:

Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.7 miles



