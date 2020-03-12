All apartments in Santa Monica
1232 Stanford St Unit 4
1232 Stanford St Unit 4

1232 Stanford St · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Stanford St, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now! Visit this admirable 1,400-square-footage, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths townhouse in the friendly Mid-City neighborhood in Santa Monica, California.

This bright and airy townhouse features a fireplace, hardwood flooring, and high-vaulted ceilings. It has an installed forced-air gas heating for climate control. Its kitchen has a glossy countertop, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available for laundry needs.

The exterior has two spacious patios, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. There is also a 2-car attached private garage and off-street parking in the property.

Plus this location is considered as a walkers paradise so most errands and doing outdoor activities can be done on foot, going to and from nearby Downtown Santa Monica. Public parks are nearby to enjoy a field trip, camping, or picnic with family and friends. 1232 Stanford Street is approximately just 21-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the 26th Street / Bergamot Station stop.

Pets are allowed on the property with $500 deposit per pet, but only for one cat or dog, preferably 25 lbs. or below.

Walk Score: 90

Nearby parks: Douglas Park, Schader Park, and Broadway Park.

Nearby Schools:
Lincoln Middle School - 1.13 miles, 9/10
Santa Monica High School - 1.98 miles, 9/10
Franklin Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 9/10
McKinley Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
20 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
2 Wilshire Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 miles
4 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.2 miles

Rail lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.7 miles

(RLNE4805908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 have any available units?
1232 Stanford St Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 have?
Some of 1232 Stanford St Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Stanford St Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1232 Stanford St Unit 4 has units with air conditioning.
