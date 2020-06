Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Luxury 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 bath built in 2018 with a very large private patio. Front unit with open floor plan , spacious living room with fireplace, high ceilings, recessed lighting and hardwood flooring all through. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances open to the great room . Large master bedroom with custom built walk-in closet and master bathroom with luxury vanities. Unit has central A/C and washer and dryer. Side by side parking.