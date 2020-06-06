1140 Princeton Street

Amenities

2BR Available 05/24/20 Mid Century 2BR/1BA Ultra Modern Full Chef Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous windows with tons of natural light, natural hardwood floors, whisper quiet AC and Heat Technology. In unit W/D, and one reserved on-site parking space. Gorgeous Green Courtyard setting in prime Santa Monica. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to every city on west side. Major freeway access close by to all metro areas. 12 month lease only, OAC.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text message only please for ultra fast response)



Local Employers:



Google, Amazon, Hulu, SnapChat, Sony, MTV, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



12 Month Lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1140-princeton-st-santa-monica-ca-90403-usa-unit-2br/2fc7cd6d-d859-410f-b122-70abae6e6840



