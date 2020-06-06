All apartments in Santa Monica
1140 Princeton Street

Location

1140 Princeton Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
2BR Available 05/24/20 Mid Century 2BR/1BA Ultra Modern Full Chef Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous windows with tons of natural light, natural hardwood floors, whisper quiet AC and Heat Technology. In unit W/D, and one reserved on-site parking space. Gorgeous Green Courtyard setting in prime Santa Monica. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to every city on west side. Major freeway access close by to all metro areas. 12 month lease only, OAC.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text message only please for ultra fast response)

Local Employers:

Google, Amazon, Hulu, SnapChat, Sony, MTV, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
